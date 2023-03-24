A $50,000 bond has been set by Cherokee County District Court for a Tahlequah man accused of first-degree manslaughter after reportedly crashing a vehicle that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old.
Johnathon L. Waters, 20, first received a $25,000 bond from the court, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 1, 2022. The defendant then reportedly failed to appear at a Dec. 21, 2022, hearing, which resulted in a bench warrant being issued. After being placed in custody, Waters returned to court on March 1, 202,3 and received the $50,000 bond during a March 22, 2023 hearing.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, while traveling westbound on Petit Bay Road near Redbird Lane on the evening of Sept. 18, 2021, Waters attempted to negotiate a curve in a 2002 Toyota Avalon and veered off the right side of the road. The right front of the vehicle struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn and land in a ditch. The only person who was restrained was the front passenger, who was reportedly uninjured.
The backseat right passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and both that passenger and the backseat left side passenger were transported to a Tulsa hospital via Life Flight.
Unrestrained, the toddler was the backseat middle passenger and was pinned underneath the vehicle when it overturned. The child reportedly died at the scene.
According to the OHP report, Waters admitted to authorities to drinking two Jack Daniels 4.8 percent beers and smoking one marijuana cigarette earlier that evening before driving.
While performing a search of the vehicle, authorities found several open and empty containers of alcohol, marijuana and two glass smoking devices.
Charges were filed against the defendant just over a year later on Sept. 30, 2022.
Waters was also charged with felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, two counts of felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs that caused great bodily harm, misdemeanor transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance, marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on April 26, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Waters is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
