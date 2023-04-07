Local pet owners brought their barks to the bank April 7 for a bake sale hosted by BancFirst and benefiting the Humane Society of Cherokee County.
“This is the sixth year [of the event] and BancFirst has been terrific helping with the event,” said Shaun West, president of the HSCC.
LaNelle McCully started the annual fundraiser in 2015.
“This would have been our eighth year, but we lost two years during the pandemic,” said McCully.
HSCC members contributed homemade treats for the sale, and McCully said she made several baked goods with her granddaughter, including cupcakes and a cross cake.
“It goes to a good cause very near and dear to my heart,” said McCully.
West said the fundraiser typically raises hundreds of dollars, which HSCC uses for shelter needs like food, medicine, and supplies. He said the sale receives a great deal of support from the community every year.
“As a matter of fact, it looks like more [support] than ever up there today,” said West.
Last year, the sale raised $868 for HSCC.
The sale attracted many passersby Friday afternoon, like Tahlequah resident Jami Murphy and Keys third-grader Baylea Willige. The two picked out some peanut butter cookies from the wide selection in the bank lobby.
“We were here for other reason, but you can’t say no to baked goods and a great cause,” said Murphy.
Several regulars also visited, like HSCC member Gena Stretch, who stops by the bake sale every year. On Friday, Stretch purchased some butterscotch cookies and blueberry cheesecake muffin cake in the shape of a dog bone.
West said the community can support HSCC throughout the year by donating money and supplies and volunteering their time at the shelter.
“People can also help by spreading the word on having pets spayed or neutered,” he said.
BancFirst will present HSCC with a check from the sale early next week.
