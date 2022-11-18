Boney details life as artist, explains revitalization of Native language

Award-winning artist and 2022 Northeastern State University Sequoyah Fellow Roy Boney Jr. discussed his life, career, and perspectives as a Cherokee artist on Nov. 17.
Boney cannot think of a time he was not drawing something. His career as an artist spans traditional drawing, painting, digital art, animation, and beyond, as well as work in Cherokee language revitalization.
Boney grew up around a lot of Cherokee speakers, like his father and grandfather, and feels he took that experience for granted.
"They are one of the reasons I work in Cherokee language revitalization," he said.
Losing those people has made it "urgent and personal" for him to do this work.
Boney’s lecture was titled “Atsalagi Ditlilostanvsgi," which is Cherokee for “A Cherokee Artist.”
“Atsalagi” essentially refers to something that is Cherokee, while the word “ditlilostanvsgi” required Boney to break it down into parts as was once done for him.
Boney explained that “di” means “plural"; “atli” means “long, rigid on a flat surface"; “ilos” means “repetition"; “do” means “to use with"; and “di" means “object.”
This one of many the Cherokee words that means “art” and was described to Boney by Cherokee linguist Durbin Feeling, with whom Boney worked alongside for many years.
“So this Cherokee word for art — it’s like you're taking small measurements of something and you're going to repeatedly go around it or kind of trying to recreate what you see,” said Boney. “So for me, as an artist, that's kind of why it stood out to me.”
Boney showcased this concept of repetition in various pieces of Cherokee art and explained that it represents how some Cherokee people view the world as made up of lots of little pieces.
“Even if you look at it scientifically, the world is made up of little bit of atoms, matter — it’s all tiny of bits, it’s measured and there’s a reason for it,” he said. “So the same hold true if you’re thinking of drawing or painting, or even doing brushstrokes or basket making, whatever it is.”
Boney demonstrated this idea by showing a zoomed-in image of beadwork.
“When you look at digital imagery real closely, you see the little blocks of pixels, but when you zoom out to the full piece, you’ll see another beaded piece," he said. "All these little pieces come together and make something.”
Boney went further, presenting the similarity between Cherokee basket weaving and a piece of circuitry.
"So I see this connection between the Cherokee worldview and technology, and how we view the world, how we use objects to make the world better around us,” he said.
Boney has used technology throughout his career and art, from programming a short video game about Cherokee syllabary creator Sequoyah to working with Cherokee Language Department on ways making the Cherokee language compatible with digital media.
“So my journey as an artist, it has been an interesting path. I never expected to do what I’m doing in terms of language or anything. It all just kind of came together, and I learned to enjoy the ride,” said Boney.
Boney hopes he can help artists and others do what they’re trying to do.
“And I hope in some small way to make a difference in that way in the world,” he said.
NSU student Joseph Cloud, who was among the attendees, shared his thoughts on Boney’s lecture.
“It's always really incredible to listen to Cherokee scholars speaking about their work and the impact they have on how we can carry on this legacy of scholarship,” said Cloud. “I'm really grateful to be here tonight with my friends and my fellow students and my professors to hear about Roy's work and to be inspired to carry on as a Cherokee scholar myself.”
