MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Medical Foundation, in conjunction with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee/Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Auxiliary and the OSU Institute of Technology Nursing Department, will host their annual “Boo on the Flu,” Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Honor Heights Park.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation’s 26th annual “Boo on the Flu” is a free drive-thru flu shot clinic open to the public. Shots are given on a first-come, first-served basis to individuals 18 years of age and older. Shots will be administered in the arm, and participants will be required to sign a consent form before receiving their flu shot. All staff will be wearing masks for public protection. Community members are asked to wear masks while receiving the flu shots.
Participants are encouraged to enter the park from Okmulgee Avenue onto Honor Heights Drive into the main parking lot in the park.
The flu shots are free of charge, but donations will be accepted for the Muskogee Medical Foundation and the Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital Auxiliary. The Muskogee County EMS will also be accepting bagged candy donations for their annual Extravaganza!
For more information or to donate to the Muskogee Medical Foundation, visit www.muskogeemedicalfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.