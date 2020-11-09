The Northeastern State University Aspiring Educators Association and the Kappa Rho chapter of Kappa Delta Pi are sponsoring a Holiday Children's Book Drive to benefit the Cherokee County Angel Tree.
The groups are striving to collect 700 new or gently used books for toddlers to teenagers.
The book drive runs through Dec. 1, and books can be dropped off at the following locations: NSU University Center first floor and basement; John Vaughn Library north and south entrances; and Bagley Hall north and east entrances.
The organizations are student organizations for the College of Education.
Contact Kathryn Dunn at dunnk@nsuok.edu or Kimberly Church at churchk@nsuok.edu for more information.
