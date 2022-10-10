Booster seats, restraints critical for kids

The statistics on how many children are killed in vehicle crashes are alarming, but parents can have their child’s car seat or booster seat inspected year-round.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, 9,000 children were involved in a vehicle crash in 2016; 22 of those children were killed and only half were restrained at the time. About three-quarters of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.
The OSDH held a booster seat check event on Sept. 24 to ensure parents and children are traveling safely. Child passenger safety certified technicians were on site to teach parents how to properly use booster seats and to determine when a child is ready to ride without one.
“Proper child restraint use decreases the risk of death by 71 percent for infants younger than 1 year old and 54 percent for toddlers 1-4 years old,” OSDH said.
The Cherokee County Heath Department held an event Sept. 9 wherein a limited number of car seats were given away at no cost. Jenifer Lusk is the certified technician for CCHD, and car seat checks can be scheduled with her any time of the year, not just in September. Those interested in having their car seat or booster seat checked by appointment must have SoonerCare or WIC benefits.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office doesn't deal with a lot of cases where children aren't restrained properly in vehicles. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol does cite close to two or three drivers in Cherokee County every week for not having child restraints, according to traffic reports in the District Court Clerk's office.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-13, and it’s imperative that parents choose the right car seat for every child.
The NHTSA recommends all children wear seatbelts, and those younger than 12 ride in the rear seats.
“Seat belt use is the single most effective way to prevent serious injuries and death in car crashes. Although over 85 percent of Oklahomans regularly wear their seat belts, more than half of all fatalities in passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks in 2016 were unrestrained,” the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said.
Oklahoma law requires that children under age 8 are properly secured in a child passenger restraint system. Children 4-8 years old must be in a car seat or child booster seat unless the child is taller than 4-9. Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and then children 2-4 years of age must be in a car seat until they are 4 years old.
The NHTSA recommends that children are kept in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible, up to the height and weight limit allowed by the specific seat. When children exceed the height and weight limit of a forward-facing car seat, they could moved on to a booster seat.
Each and every car seat or booster seat should be registered with their manufacturer, in case there is a safety recall.
"Every seat purchased comes with a postage-paid registration card that you can drop in the mail. You can also register your seat online. This simple, but critical, step will help ensure that you will be notified if a defect is discovered with your car seat so it can be repaired or replaced to keep your child safe," the NHTSA said.
The fine for violating child restraint laws is $269 in the county, and $65 in the city.
