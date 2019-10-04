Oklahoma Home Community Education will be having a Fall Bazaar and Flea Market on 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
Booths are $20 each. Anyone with arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles, and new and old merchandise is welcome to participate. Setup will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 a.m. No food vendors will be allowed in the booths. The OHCE members will have the kitchen open serving biscuits and gravy, Frito chili pie, sandwiches, and desserts.
For more information, call Ann Lamons at 918-931-1705, or Heather Winn at 918-456-6163.
