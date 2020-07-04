The Cherokee County Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in the First United Methodist Church Activities Center.

To schedule an appointment, call the Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.

Every donor 18 years or older can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. An appointment is needed to participate. Results will be mailed post-donation.

All donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-shirt and a choice of the following tickets: one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma; two entries to Safari Joe's H2O; or one entry to Frontier City.

Oklahoma Blood INstitute provides all blood products to Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you