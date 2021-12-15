Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from December increased by more than $70,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures also increased.
The December distribution of collections represents tax receipts from October business, with monies accounting for sales from Oct. 16 and estimated sales from Sept. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $694,828.36, compared to $624,432.05 last year. For December, Tahlequah brought in $995,053.68, up by $71,143.94 from December 2020's figure of $923,909.74. Hulbert's December 2021 collections were up $3,626.45 from the $16,107.01 collected in December 2020.
Data show disbursement of $181,366,976 in tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $1154,648,811 distributed in December last year. The use tax disbursement was $30,163,292. Oklahoma counties shared in a $29,824,497 disbursement, and $5,526,001 in use tax.
