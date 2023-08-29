On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Cherokee Elementary third-grade students took part in a mini farmers’ market, wherein they got to learn about locally grown produce.
Tahlequah Public Schools Farm-to-School Preventionist Maegan Wallace said the event mainly operated from the same principles and aspects of prior years, except the students got to try air fried eggplant instead of salsa this year.
“One thing that we’ve been more diligent about this year is if we got 20 grapes from a producer, we have to split those into groups of five that weigh the same,” Wallace said. “That way, the first group has the same opportunity as the last group.”
When students come through the line, Wallace said, she will often help encourage students to pick some produce they know their guardians use at home. She said this especially helps students who are more reluctant about some fruits and vegetables.
The market also provided bags for students that were filled with coloring sheets, recipes, a honey straw, and other food-related information.
Amy Batie, a Cherokee Elementary third-grade teacher, said she was glad her students were able to give their feedback this year on the air fried eggplant through the use of a survey. Batie said she just wants her students to know where their food comes from and that they have access to fresh food in Tahlequah.
“And sometimes fresh food tastes better than candy and the stuff they think is a treat. Sometimes healthy food can be a treat, too, and that’s really what I want them to get out of this,” Batie said.
Each student was given 12 “veggies bucks” – fake money for the market – to allow them to shop and pick out their favorite produce or items that caught their eyes. The produce was all split into $3 bags, which allowed each student to take home four different kinds of fruits or veggies.
“I can promise you they’re all going to go back to my class and eat every single thing in their bag today, and they really will sample and try new things,” Batie said. “They have recipes in their bags, as well, so they get the opportunity to cook with their family. It’s a way they might get to bond with their family that they don’t normally get to do.”
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market President Marla Saeger said the event had more fruit available this year, including peaches, plums, and huckleberries.
“When we first started, teachers came up to me and said, ‘You have no idea how many of these children have never seen a fresh vegetable,’ so my mission is to make sure a child does not get out of Tahlequah Public Schools without a fresh vegetable,” Saegar said.
