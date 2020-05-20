Bowling alley strikes back up for fans; Skatehouse may be rolling this weekend.

Thunder Bowl in Tahlequah opened its doors back up to the public on Monday, May 4.
It was a decision the owners felt comfortable with, with safety measures in place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re open and we’re taking precautions,” Thunder Bowl manager Elisha Gregory said on Monday, May 18. “We recommend everybody to wear masks, but they’re not required. We’re spraying down the ball on the racks with alcohol and microban, and we have barriers put up between lanes.”
Gregory says business was at a crawl at first after the reopening, but it has since picked up.
Thunder Bowl owner Randy Gregory posted the following on Facebook on May 7: “Open every day at 11am! Masks are recommended but not required! We do have homemade barriers between the lanes for those who want more protection. The bowling balls are wiped down with alcohol and Microban after every single use. Tables and chairs are wiped down with Microban and Lysol'd. Please come be safe with us!”
Thunder Bowl, which sponsored Bargain Night on Sunday until 10 p.m., is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays through the summer.
The Skatehouse has remained closed, but owner Dusty Fore now has an opening date in the works.
Fore said he is looking at a potential date of Friday, May 29, although he could open as early as May 22 if he chose to do so.
Skatehouse has been closed since the week of spring break.
“The 22nd is the first day that we can open, but I believe we’re going to wait until the 29th,” Fore said. “I just feel kind of safer doing that. I feel like everybody is starting to venture out and the way they’ve staggered the opening to kind of give us an idea of how things are progressing."
He pointed out area residents are lucky to live in a place that hasn’t been hit so hard.
"There are a few numbers, and we’re just watching those numbers closely before we decide what we’re going to do for sure, but probably opening on the 29th," he said.
