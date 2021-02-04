Area residents looking to whip up Thin Mints brownies or enjoy a Trefoils cheesecake cup or Samoas popcorn have until March 21 to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies.
Although the cookie season may be altered during a pandemic, Girl Scouts have a theme for 2021: "We’ve got this." With mobile apps, drive-thru cookie booths, and contactless delivery, girls ages 5-17 will continue the tradition of not just selling and delivering cookies, but of learning important life skills.
“This year will look different than any other year. You will not see the adorable Brownies outside of your favorite stores and you will not see the hard-working Juniors walking block to block. But the entrepreneur lessons the Scouts learn are no less important,” said Melissa Harris, with Tahlequah Troop 1380.
Cookies were delivered to Cherokee County troops Thursday, but Girl Scouts began taking online and in-person orders Jan. 23. As part of earning rewards, like virtual tokens or special patches, girls set up websites and emailed customers. Older Scouts may also post links to social media or host virtual booths on Facebook live. These 21st-century skills may be applied toward badges or pins the Scouts can earn.
”Our troops look forward to our cookie sale each year and learn so many life skills through this experience,” said Celeste Franklin, director of product programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, in a press release. “They learn goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, so we wanted to do all we could do to make the sale happen safely.”
GSEOK serves approximately 10,000 girls and volunteers in 30 eastern Oklahoma counties, and more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults are registered with Girl Scouts of the United States of America.
The Girl Scouts boast that it is “the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program for girls in the world,” and cookie sales are important to all Scouts, as it is the biggest fundraiser for the organization.
One hundred percent of cookie proceeds stay local, with GSEOK receiving a portion to help maintain programs and sites for area girls. The local troops and Scouts may use their funds as they see fit. Girls and leaders may use them for travel, learning opportunities, community service projects, or troop expenses.
“The funds the troop receives from cookie sales have a huge impact on the activities and adventures the girls get to do,” said Harris. “Your support is needed just as much as any other year. Please find a Scout and fill your cupboards with cookies.”
Angela Lee, leader of Tahlequah Troop 251, said her group spends $3,000-$4,000 each year on activities, supplies for campouts and meetings, adult training, badges and awards. They could always use additional funds so the Scouts have more opportunities to travel, have experiences, and learn new skills. Even though Lee worries that cookie sales will be down this year, she encouraged her Scouts to stay focused on their sales goals, work on their entrepreneurial skills, and stay safe.
Eight varieties of cookies are offered this year: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups, gluten-free Toffee-tastic, and Girl Scout S'mores. Cookies are $5 per box, except the Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S'mores varieties, which are $6.
Online customers have the options to have cookies delivered in a free contactless dropoff or shipped to them for a fee. There is a four-package minimum order for shipping.
As part of the Girl Scout mission to give back to their communities, the option for customers to donate cookies is available. They can donate through a Scout or her website, and the cookies will be given to local food banks and organizations.
Folks who don’t know a Girl Scout will still be able to find cookie booth sales. Starting Feb. 12, Scouts will follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the stores and locations where they set up.
“They’re encouraging drive-thru booths this year. The Arvest drive-thru is new. Troops can sign up to use the Arvest on Muskogee by Lowe’s after it closes on Saturdays,” said Lee. “Families can do individual booth sales, as long as it doesn’t interfere with corporate ones, like at Reasor’s or Walmart.”
Even at sites such as Walmart, there may be changes to the booth sales. Lee said it’s possible she will be allowed to only have five people participating in a Walmart booth sale at one time. That would be two adults and three Scouts covering both front entrances, and in the past, she may have had that many or more working just one door.
“We have to follow the business' guidelines. National works on the contracts with them and others like Lowe’s,” said Lee. “We will be practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer. With the new technology tools, we can just scan a customer's credit card so we don’t have to touch it and they don’t have to sign.”
Check it out
For more information on how to find cookies, donate, volunteer, or join Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, visit www.gseok.org. For recipes using Girl Scout Cookies, visit www.littlebrowniebakers.com/cookies/mmmmm-try-girl-scout-cookies-in-recipes.
