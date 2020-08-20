Sex crime investigators recommended no charges be filed against a 10-year-old boy who engaged in "indecent activities" with a 7-year-old boy.
According to a report from the Cherokee County Sherif's Office, On Aug. 11, Investigator Ryan Robison was dispatched to W.W. Hastings Hospital in regard to a 7-year-old who had been molested. A family member said she went into the 10-year-old’s room, where she saw him making a “humping” motion.
The family member said she startled the boy when she asked him where the 7-year-old was. She said the older boy rolled over and the younger boy was in the bed. The boy said the older boy had "touched" him.
During an interview, the 7-year-old said the 10-year-old “raped” him. Robison asked the boy where he learned the word “rape,” and he said a family member had said it.
The Department of Human Services spoke to the 10-year-old, who admitted to the inappropriate incident with the younger boy. The 10-year-old claimed it had happened to him when he was younger.
“Due to the age of [the boy] and his background with sexual abuse, it has been determined he did not know his actions were criminal. Charges are not recommended at this time,” Robison said in the report.
DHS set up counseling for the 10-year-old boy.
