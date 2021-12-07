Boy Scouts planning for winter camp, other events

The Boy Scouts of America operates several groups in Tahlequah, and they are preparing for winter activities, which include Wreaths Across America and winter camp.
“This is just a crazy time of the year for us,” said Tommy Gay, crew adviser and assistant scoutmaster.
Tahlequah is home to a Cub Scout pack, two Scouts BSA troops, and a Venturing crew. All Boy Scout units are associated with the First Baptist Church. Cub Scouts are for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade. Scouts BSA is for boys and girls from ages 10-18. Venturing is for ages 14-21.
“Fall is our busiest time of year. We have the most campouts of the year around this time,” said Gay. “We do a lot of things associated with veterans in this time frame. Our units support Wreaths Across America, which is a national organization that places living wreaths on the graves of veterans.”
Over the past year, local scouts have raised funds to purchase wreaths for veterans. On Dec. 18, they will go to Fort Gibson National Cemetery to place them on graves. Individual donors can pay to sponsor a specific grave, or they can donate to the general fund, and graves will be picked for them. Wreathes will stay on the graves for approximately one month.
Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event, and will serve all national cemeteries in the U.S. Orders need to be taken by November, but they are already accepting donations for wreaths for next year.
"For those who pay want to honor a specific grave, our scouts locate the grave and honor the veteran on the day of the event,” said Gay.
While the wreath-laying ceremony is operated by the Scouts BSA troops, they have invited the Cub Scouts to participate.
“They get not only an introduction as to why they lay the wreaths, but they get a chance to lead where they are going,” said Bill Butts, assistant scoutmaster.
He explained that the Cub Scouts benefit by learning from the older Boy Scouts. A few times a year, they will host a larger camping event to which multiple units are invited.
“When the Cub Scouts go camping, it is typically hot dogs. They get real food with the scouts. We did a joint Thanksgiving feast in a Dutch oven. They really loved that. We like to give them a more advanced experience,” said Butts.
On the weekend of Dec. 18, the scouting units will also volunteer to help Encore Performing Society for its Nutcracker performance.
“Our unit supports them as ushers. We help in the back as far as moving equipment,” said Gay.
Between Christmas and New Year's, Scouts BSA troops will attend a week-long winter camp at Garland Camp at Mabee Scout Reservation. The purpose is to promote rank advancement, earn merit badges, and to have a good time.
“A lot of councils are forced to winterize their camps. We camp at Garland at Mabee Scout Reservation that has buildings that don’t need to be winterized. It’s a summer camp-esque experience,” said Gay.
The Cub Scouts are also planning their Pinewood Derby, which will take place at the end of February or the beginning of March.
“They will work on building and testing their cars. We haven’t set a date yet. They will have a lot of fun,” said Butts.
On Friday, Dec. 3, units participated in Tahlequah's Christmas Parade.
Get involved
Boy Scouts of America is always looking to recruit new scouts and volunteers. Cub Scouts meet every Mondays at the First Baptist Church from 6-7 p.m. Scouts BSA troops and the Venturing crew follow from 7-8:30 p.m. For information, call 918-521-4263 or email dath28@sbcglobal.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.