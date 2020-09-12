Boy Scouts set recruitment night

Tahlequah-area Boy Scouts of America groups that are chartered through First Baptist Church of Tahlequah will hold recruitment events on Monday, Sept. 14, in the church's activities building, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Cub Scouts is for those in kindergarten through fifth grade. They will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, and have weekly meetings on Mondays at the same time.
For more information, call 808-294-3885 or send a message through www.facebook.com/TahlequahCubScouts.
Ages 11-17 can be involved with the Boy Scout troops. They meet each Monday at 7 p.m. at FBC. These are highly active, and fun, groups which do many hands-on activities, perform regular community service, and seek adventure and learning.
Call 918-906-9965 or message www.facebook.com/TahlequahTroop743 for more information.
To learn more about Boy Scouts of America, which is open to all youth, visit www.scouting.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.