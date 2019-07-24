An 11-year-old boy was listed in stable condition after he was shot in the chest with an air rifle by another child.
On July 20, Cherokee Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to Hastings Hospital to investigate a shooting that happened at 24506 E. 813 Road. Mikka Cervantez was apparently “sword fighting” with other youngsters at a cookout when one of them grabbed the Gamo Silent Cat, .177 Caliber air-rifle. The other child brandished the air rifle as a "sword" and accidentally shot the boy.
Cervantez had already been transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa by the time deputies arrived at Hastings. Doctors said the pellet entered the boy's chest, traveled around his chest cavity, and became lodged in his back.
Family members said they were on the porch when Cervantez ran outside to them and said he had been shot in the chest. The child who shot him said she didn’t realize the rifle was loaded, and that it was an "honest accident."
