Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah will begin the first day of school, Aug. 12, 2021.
The mission of B&GC is to inspire, educate, and empower all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens in a safe environment. Tahlequah Public Schools will continue its relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah. B&GC is located at all school sites in the Tahlequah School District, serving about 575 youth per day. B&GC provides a variety of educational enhancement programs before and after school, as well as the summer program during the month of June.
The first hour of B&GC is designated as "Power Hour." Each site uses the B&GC program Project Learn to help members develop academic, behavioral, and social skills through homework completion, high yield learning activities, and tutoring. Project Learn is intended to complement and reinforce what youth learn during the school day in an informal learning space to offer both remediation and enrichment activities. The B&GC of Tahlequah receives funding through the NOVO Foundation to include a social-emotional learning component during Power Hour.
All sites implement Smart Moves, which is a B&GCA prevention/education program designed to help members with their decision-making and critical-thinking skills, as well as a tool to learn how to avoid and/or resist alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. In addition, sites implement the B&GCA Career Launch program for job readiness and career preparation for teens, although all sites are encouraged to provide career activities at all age levels. Career Launch provides fun and interactive activities that help youth explore a broad range of career activities, match their interest to career clusters, and identify the skills and education needed for their particular career path. The program is designed to support youth in preparing for their first jobs, internships, summer employment, and more.
The second hour provides a variety of enrichment activities implemented at the various sites. These include Reading Buddies, walking and running clubs, kickboxing, robotics, Crochet Club, music, Spanish Club, yoga, arts and crafts, scrapbooking, Lego Club, STEM, cheer, dance, book club, cup stacking, Chess Club, archery, Cherokee language/music/storytelling/culture, Cherokee Challenge Bowl, Heritage Club, Bike Club, NASA, outdoor games, board games, origami, JROTC, drones, and Paint Club. The sites will soon begin using the MyFuture platform through the B&GCA. The program provides a web-based platform to B&GC members and staff with high-quality activities so members can learn new skills, earn recognition, and share their work with their peers.
Through a partnership with the Department of Justice, B&GC provides a mentoring program to approximately 20 members at each site to promote positive outcomes and reduce risk factors in youth. The program connects at-risk and high-risk youth with caring mentors, skill-building programs, and positive youth development opportunities.
Each site has a designated coordinator that can be contacted for information: Heather Taylor, Cherokee Elementary; Tammy Wilson, Greenwood Elementary; Cheryl Arnall, Heritage Elementary; Kevin Benson, Tahlequah Middle School; and Marjean Dowling, Tahlequah High School. Reach the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah office at 918-456-6888.
