Dropping temperatures are reminding Cherokee County locals that Jack Frost is not quite done with Tahlequah yet. Meteorologists are predicting at least one more bout of snow, which has area residents hitting up stores for supplies.
Hardware and home improvement store employees recommend stocking up on snow melt, which is important for foot traffic, as well as driveways.
"People should prepare, just like they did a few weeks go,” said Ashley Malaer, store manager of Lowe’s. “I think people should take the normal precautions. Make sure your water lines are secure. Anything that will help them for ice, including snow melt and salt.”
While Lowe’s carries salt, its supply is low because inventory was wiped out from the last winter storm.
Tahlequah Lumber carries ice melt in 10-, 20-, and 40-pound bags.
“We do have plenty of ice melt and shovels,” said Christian Cruz, Tahlequah Lumber store manager.
Ice melt is primarily salt, but it is blended with magnesium oxide, which helps snow melt faster. While it is not pet safe, it does melt in temperatures as low as minus 7 degrees. For pet-safe ice melt, Cruz recommends using Road Runner brand, though it is hard to come by these days.
Cruz said Tahlequah Lumber has supplied many of the larger organizations with ice melt, including both hospitals in town.
Tahlequah Lumber also sells a variety of shovels, ranging from all-plastic to heavier-duty shovels that are reinforced with metal.
Shortages in space heaters are limiting options at stores. Lowe’s does not carry space heaters, as it is preparing for spring. Tahlequah Lumber is still selling electric heaters, as natural gas heaters are difficult to come by.
Most space heaters range from $50-$120, depending on the size, capacity, and quality. Tahlequah Lumber sells oil-filled radiator heaters, which young parents enjoy because the heaters do not make much noise.
The best-selling space heater is Best Comfort Vertical Infrared Heater, which costs $109.99. Also popular is the Vornado Whole Room Heater, which runs $89.99.
For those interested in a little extra comfort, bathroom heaters are popular on cold mornings after taking a shower or bath.
“This one, my wife loves. It is the bathroom heater. For those who don’t like it when the tile gets cold, it is perfect. It is resistant to humidity, so you can have it in the bathroom where you have showers. It has a built-in safety trip switch for humidity,” said Cruz.
Hearth and Pool, north of town, is the premier go-to shop for wood-burning stoves. To prepare for cold snaps, Lesa Cordle, store manager, suggests making sure stoves and furnaces are in top shape.
“If you have a wood stove, you want to make sure the gasket is working. It goes on the door of your wood stove,” said Cordle.
While Hearth and Pool doesn’t sell space heaters, locals can buy gas decorative fireplaces, which give off some heat.
For those who have a gas line in the house, Cordle recommends installing gas logs, which Hearth and Pool employees can turn around quickly.
She also recommended making sure parts are up-to-date, including blowers, stove pipes, hearth rugs, carbon dioxide alarms, and more.
For owners of pellet stoves, it is important to purchase pellets before temperatures drop, but pellets are hard to come by this time of year.
“Our gas logs, if they already have gas in their fireplace, they’ll dump a nice amount of heat in your living room. They are pretty easy to install, and if given enough time, we can get it turned around quickly,” said Cordle.
