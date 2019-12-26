An area veteran is gearing up to walk from South Carolina to California while carrying and wheeling a handmade 10-foot-tall and 4-foot-wide cross.
Roger Gates is 71 and he will begin his "cross walk" in mid-March, with a goal of raising funds to help those in need.
This is not his first time the Braggs man has walked along highways or crossed the country with a cross.
"I did it before when I was 39, but I didn't raise funds then," said Gates. "It took me one year and two weeks. I didn't stop to go to church or anything. The Lord's telling me this one will take a year and a half."
Gates, a pastor, said he knew the Lord when he was younger, but he turned away from him and got into trouble.
"I got entangled in alcohol, went to Vietnam and came back, and got into drugs and alcohol and went to prison," said Gates.
He said he tried to find help to change from anyone he could while he was serving time in the McAlester Oklahoma State Penitentiary, but nothing helped until God told him he needed to turn to Jesus.
After prison, Gates lived in Tulsa and found his way to Muskogee. There he set up the Ministry of Truth and ran a "feeding ministry" for over 11 years.
"When I started out, I had a grocery store working with me. I would buy a pallet [of food] and they would match half a pallet," said Gates.
The feeding project grew, and Gates had a warehouse full of food he would give to those in need. It ended because the landlord closed the warehouse.
Gates will be looking for new board members, and wants to make his organization "transparent and open to the people."
"I don't get a dime out of this," said Gates, who is 100-percent disabled.
"The Lord has already given me more money than I need, and during this walk, I will match the first $500 each month."
While Gates will accept donations or a pledge of $100 or more, he thinks it would be tremendous if everyone gave at least $1.
"There are something like 7.5 billion people on this planet. If this went global and if 1 billion people gave $1 each, we could have a massive feeding ministry overnight," said Gates.
During his walk, Gates will not take much with him. A friend will drive him and the cross and the small amount of gear which attaches to the cross to North Carolina.
On his previous cross-country walk, Gates started with $5, the cross, three water bottles, a change of clothes, a sleeping bag, and a pup tent. While he would sleep where he could, strangers often offered shelter or a night in a motel, as well as some meals to tide him over.
"By the time I got to a town, I'd have enough to get an evening meal, a motel if there was one, and breakfast. By the time I'd leave, I'd be broke," said Gates. "It went that way until I hit the desert. The Lord provides as you go."
The desert drained him, as he didn't have enough water, but he is thankful for those who stopped to help or gave water or money.
When he hits the desert on this next walk, his friend will drive out with a stock of water and follow Gates while he walks.
Before that cross-country walk, Gates had walked with the cross in Tulsa "from sun up to sun down"; from Tahlequah to Muskogee; and the old Route 66 from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.
"I'm always hoping God will send me overseas to walk," said Gates. "I may do two more walks on Interstate 35; one north and then back down."
Currently, Gates is "getting his house in order" before March. At 71, he knows health may be a factor during the long journey. He plans to set up a trust for a young boy at his church so he can take over his cabin after Gates passes away, but he wants to live out his time there first.
Gates hopes that on his journey he may run into people he met decades ago, and that people will stop to pray with him. He encourages those who are interested in meeting up with him to call to find out where he will be. "If you would plant a small seed, you could see something big grow out of it for you or someone else when they need it most in life," said Gates. "God loves us very much in spite of our faults."
To communicate with Roger Gates, call 918-616-6415, or mail letters or donations to Ministry of Truth, 7907 S. 105th St. E., Braggs, OK 74423.
