'Branding' more critical than ever for businesses

Tahlequah Lumber is getting a new look, as part of a trend that has prompted other local business owners to address the importance of branding.
In 2007, Tahlequah Lumber came out with the logo it currently uses, which features the top of a house, under which is written the name of the company. The new logo is simpler and uses a gable in front of a map of the state of Oklahoma.
“Tahlequah Lumber’s logo was made [in 2007], and it was made to be temporary, and now the company is getting around to replacing it,” said Christian Cruz, a sales associate at Tahlequah Lumber. “Recently, we’ve taken a look at how things are around here and are trying to update everything and give it a facelift. So the logo was the first thing.”
Tahlequah Lumber commissioned a company to create the logo. Cruz cited brand uniformity as the primary reason to change looks.
“For us, it’s not as much about brand recognition, because we have a name around here. We are the place for building materials around here. As we are branching out our net, we wanted something uniform. We have three locations: Tahlequah, Pryor, and Wagoner,” said Cruz.
He said each of the three stores had subtly different logos, and to increase the familiarity with the brand, they wanted uniformity.
“The old logo was always something to get the job done, but it wasn’t something that was done thoughtfully. This time, I’d say the biggest thing is we are trying to be thoughtful about it,” said Cruz.
Currently, they are liquidating old items, and the demand has been high.
“We started selling it to get rid of the old stuff. People have loved it. They have loved supporting the brand. We have a lot of people who have said things like, ‘I’ve been coming here with my dad since I was a little kid, and I’ve always seen these shirts around.’ Now they have the opportunity to wear them,” he said.
Bob Cunningham started the company in 1949 when employees wore simple green T-shirts that read “Tahlequah Lumber.” In the 1960s and ‘70s, they used shirts with orange and white colors. Since then, the company has adapted to current trends.
The logo has been released on Facebook, but otherwise, as of now, it is only visible on the company's trucks. It made its debut at the Snowflake ice skating rink, which ceased its operations for the season on Sunday.
Branding is an increasingly important component for businesses, and it can come in many different forms.
“Branding is any kind of social media that you do, and any kind of sponsorship that you do. It’s the community events you are involved with. It’s about how people see you and hear about you. It’s your visual presence in your community in the market that you’re working,” said Suzanne Myers, a Realtor with Century 21 Wright Real Estate.
Myers has marketed her own brand through social media, and has implemented different strategies to get her name out. In the fall, she is known for buying pies from local bakeries to give to her clients.
“It is not just about a billboard or a sign; it's your involvement in the community. It’s how people think of you in the community,” said Myers.
Drew Felts, owner of Felts Shoes, believes that giving back to the community is an essential part of branding.
“If you’re not putting it back into the community, the community isn’t going to grow,” he said.
Felts Shoes does some advertising, but they primarily operate by word of mouth.
“Customer service is also important,” he said. “We have been a [Tahlequah Area] Chamber [of Commerce] member as long as I can remember, and we are a member of the Main Street Association also.”
