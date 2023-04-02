oklahoma city – To celebrate sunny days and warmer temps, Braum’s is now offering four new fancy ice cream sundaes.
Each sundae is made with rich, creamy ice cream and cookies baked fresh daily in Braum’s Bakery.
The four new offerings include:
• Oatmeal raisin cookie sundaes, which is made with two scoops of Braum’s vanilla ice cream, topped with hot caramel and pecans, all served on top of two Braum’s oatmeal raisin cookies.
• M&M cookie sundaes, made with one scoop of Braum’s vanilla and one scoop of Braum’s chocolate ice cream, topped with hot fudge and M&M’s with two Braum’s M&M’s cookies as the base of the sundae.
• Peanut butter chocolate chunk cookie sundaes, made with Braum’s peanut butter cup ice cream scooped on top of two Braum’s peanut butter chocolate chunk cookies, then topped with hot fudge and almonds.
• Triple chocolate almond cookie sundaes, made with Braum’s mint chocolate chip ice cream scooped on top of two of Braum’s triple chocolate almond cookies and finished with hot fudge and almonds.
The sundaes will be available for a limited time at all Braum’s locations.
