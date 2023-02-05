OKLAHOMA CITY— Braum’s is grilling up a new cheeseburger combo deal, and fan favorites are making a comeback, in Tahlequah and elsewhere.
New for 2023 is Braum’s "Crave and Save Combo" deal for just $8.49. It comes with a double nacho burger, medium fries – or yogurt – and a medium drink. Customers can also upgrade their drink to a small shake or malt at no additional charge.
The new double nacho burger has two quarter-pound 100% beef patties topped with tortilla chips, guacamole, pico, colby jack cheese, jalapenos, and mustard.
“We take pride in offering quality products at a great price,” said Drew Braum, president and CEO. “The Crave and Save Double Nacho Burger Combo is a great value that gives customers a new, delicious meal option.”
The California Chipotle Cheeseburger and Chicken – grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy. Sandwiches are back by popular demand. The sandwiches come with American cheese, guacamole, tomato, and chipotle sauce served on a sesame seed bun. All options are available as a sandwich only or a combo meal.
Customers can also look for four new fancy ice cream sundaes in March.
The new offerings are now available, but for a limited time only.
