OKLAHOMA CITY - Braum's and Dr Pepper partner each year to award thousands of dollars to students to help cover tuition costs. This year, nearly $50,000 is going to winners in four states, including Oklahoma.
Braum's would like to congratulate and announce the Braum's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway winners for the 2022 giveaway, which took place from Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2022.
In Oklahoma, there were eight customer winners and two employee winners. The winners include the $23,000 grand prize winner Shannan Magden from Yukon. Magden is gifting her prize to her son, Konnor Magden.
Konnor is a freshman at Oklahoma State University, studying biology, and plans to attend medical school after his undergraduate studies. Konnor's favorite things from Braum's are a burger, Braum's sauce, and ice cream. Plus, he loves that others can get their groceries from the Fresh Market. District Manager Sonika Agarwal and Area Manager Chris Mielke presented the grand prize check to the Magdens.
Other Oklahoma winners include seven participants who each won $1,000.
Alyssa Black, a senior at Blanchard High School, plans to attend East Central University in Ada this fall to major in chemistry. Black found out about the contest by visiting her local Braum's in Blanchard and said she entered the contest around 30 times. Her favorite thing from Braum's is ice cream.
Mya Purifoy, of Choctaw, is a freshman at Oklahoma State University, studying applied exercise science.
Jose Duarte, of Oklahoma City, is attending Columbia Southern University online. He is working to gethis degree in occupational health and safety. Individuals can often catch him visiting with his friends and family at Braum's with his favorite ice cream, Pistachio Almond, in hand.
Teri Hooten, of Seminole, and Jamie Beatty, of Tulsa, were among the winners.
Jessica Phillips, of Shawnee, is gifting her prize to her son, Daniel Phillips. Daniel is a senior at Shawnee High school. He is also concurrently enrolled at Seminole State. Daniel plans to major in mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University. When Phillips is not studying for class, playing sports, or volunteering, he makes little time to grab a chocolate chip cookie dough cone from Braum's.
Sarah Corley, of Yukon, is a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College and will be applying for the speech language pathology assistant program.
Oklahoma employee winners include Kara Bentley and Bernice Hernandez.
Kara Bentley, of Shattuck, attends Southwestern Oklahoma State University, studying sports management and athletic training.
Each year, the contest offers a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 tuition awards or a $23,000 grand prize. Braum's employees can also win one of six employee tuition awards of $1,000.
The contest takes place yearly and prizes are awarded the following year after all contestants are notified and their information is verified. To enter, contestants text 'BRAUMS' (customers) or 'BRAUMSTEAM' (employees) to the designated contest number during the giveaway period. Contestants can enter once a day. The winners are drawn randomly from the pool of entries.
The 2022 giveaway was the ninth year that Braum's and Dr Pepper have partnered to award tuition prizes. The prizes can be transferred to a friend or family member to pay for tuition. The Dr Pepper tuition award covers college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, educational expenses, or on-campus room and board. Winners can also use the tuition award to pay off student loans for eligible costs.
