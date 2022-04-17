OKLAHOMA CITY - Braum's in Tahlequah has announced it is serving new items, including their new tropical sensation, the aloha burger, which is a beef patty with grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, a bed of spinach, a sliced tomato, and a wave of tangy dipping sauce. It is also available with grilled or crispy chicken.
Braum's is also releasing six new ice cream flavors and will be featuring four as fancy sundaes this spring and summer. The new ice cream flavors include: peach triple berry, sopapilla cheesecake, neapolitan cookie, banana nut bread, triple berry cheesecake, and cookie brownie delight.
Braum's also has peach triple berry frozen yogurt, which has a peach yogurt base, chunks of peach, and a triple berry swirl. The frozen yogurt can come in a sundae as well, which comes with vanilla bundt cakes, strawberry topping, whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles.
The sopapilla cheesecake ice cream has hints of cinnamon with pieces of cheesecake and sopapilla mixed in and can come as a sundae with a vanilla bundt cake, topped with caramel topping, whipped cream, and a cherry.
The neapolitan cookie has pieces of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate cookies mixed in and also comes as a sundae with vanilla bundt cakes, topped with marshmallow topping, whipped cream, a cherry, and rainbow sprinkles.
Braum's banana nut bread starts with a banana base and contains pieces of banana bread, cinnamon glazed walnuts, and a mascarpone swirl. As a sundae, it served on vanilla Bundt cakes topped with caramel topping, a whole banana sliced over whipped cream, and a cherry on top.
Triple berry cheesecake ice cream is loaded with pieces of pound cake and chocolate raspberry-filled candies.
The cookie brownie delight is a new twist on cookies and cream. Made with a brown sugar fudge base, this ice cream contains chocolate chips and pieces of chocolate cookies and fudge brownies.
These new items are available for a limited time only.
