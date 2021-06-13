OKLAHOMA CITY - Quick service and convenience are the gold standards for grocery shoppers. Now, they can enjoy both by using Braum's Fresh Market Online Order Pickup website and app.
Shoppers can place their grocery order via the Braum's app or online ordering website and pick up their groceries in as little as 15 minutes from when they submit their order (as long as they chose a pickup between 7:00 a.m.-9:45 p.m.). Orders can also be placed ahead of time for pickup at a later date and time.
"Our online ordering service and app are unique in the time aspect," said Drew Braum, the company's President & CEO. "No other grocery store offers a 15-minute turnaround, and we hope this will allow our customers to shop with us more frequently."
Braum's Fresh Market is a fully stocked grocery store with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.
Braum's entire dairy operation is in Tuttle, Oklahoma. It consists of the farm, ice cream plant, bakery and warehouse. Braum's raises their cows and processes the milk at the plant to make ice cream and all the dairy items they sell in their Fresh Market. Braum's makes their signature loaves of bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and more at the bakery. Then, everything is distributed from Braum's warehouse onto Braum's trucks to head to the stores.
Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum's, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is vertically integrated from the ground up.
Customers can download the Braum's app for free through the app store on their mobile device by searching for Braum's. They can also use the online ordering website: orders.braums.com to shop. Online ordering and pickup are subject to availability. New customers can get $5 off their first order when they use code GET5 at checkout. It can only be used once per customer and is not valid for in-store purchases. The minimum is $20 before applicable tax.
