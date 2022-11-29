The Braum's in Tahlequah is now complete after undergoing a complete remodel following a fire earlier this year.
The restaurant's , which is at 807 E. Downing St., management team and crew will re-open the store and begin serving breakfast at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Braum’s store hours will remain the same at 6 a.m.-10:45 p.m. daily.
Customers will enjoy a large Fresh Market area offering a wide variety of fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products. Online Fresh Market Ordering is now available for patrons. To place an order, download the Braum's Fresh Market App or visit orders.braums.com.
The dining area will offer more seating options for guests. Restrooms and parking have also been updated to ensure they meet the needs of guests who utilize ADA-accessible areas. The kitchen has also been expanded and has new equipment.
Overall, the remodel will give customers a better shopping and dining experience.
"We are ready to re-open and start serving our loyal customers in Tahlequah again," said Drew Braum, president and CEO of the company.
The grand re-opening celebration begins Jan. 9-15. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, and free Braum's food and merchandise. Particiapnts must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will only be available while supplies last.
Braum's entire dairy operation is in Tuttle, and consists of the farm, ice cream plant, bakery, and warehouse. Braum's raises cows and processes the milk to make ice cream and dairy items to sell in their Fresh Market.
Braum's signature loaves of bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and more are made fresh daily at their bakery. Everything is distributed to the stores on Braum's trucks.
Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum's, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is vertically integrated from the ground up.
In total, there are 309 Braum’s stores in operation. All stores are in a five-state area including Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.
