Bray named to Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Centenarians of Oklahoma members said they are proud to honor World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient Charles Edwin "Ed" Bray Sr., of Cookson. Bray just turned 100 years old and was welcomed into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
He learned to read at the age of 89, and has not stopped reading since.
According to Peggy Barnett of the Centenarians of Oklahoma, Bray is a hero of the highest caliber. Bray is a member of the Greatest Generation, and Barnett said his story is so fascinating it seems to have come straight from a movie. He has been featured twice on CBS television's "Kindness 101: Self-Improvement."
Bray travels to schools all over northeast Oklahoma to tell his story and encourage kids about the importance of literacy.
