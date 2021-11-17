Once a month, hundreds of cars line up from Norris Park to Downing Avenue, filled with local residents hoping to receive food assistance from the Bread of Life food pantry. The organization is looking to expand, but it need helps from the community.
Bread of Life is submitting its paperwork to become an Oklahoma nonprofit organization. The change will allow donors to receive tax donation slips. Bread of Life organizers hope this will be a game changer.
The Bread of Life has also outgrown its facility. Just last month, around 480 families came by to pick up food. Bread of Life depends on volunteers, many of whom are Northeastern State University students.
“We are hoping to find a new home that is easier to access. I’m burning through volunteers because they have to lift the food too many times,” said Kristene Watson, treasurer and secretary.
To help with volunteer fatigue, they are looking to acquire a pallet jack.
The food pantry is in a facility adjacent to the Church of God Seventh Day on 325 Ward St. The pantry is not affiliated with the church, but the congregation has been willing to let them use its refrigerator. Despite the help, the pantry has had to decline donations many times because of the lack of refrigerator space for storage.
Bread of Life has partnered with Feeding America, which has partnered with Dollar General. When one of the nearby stores has excess food items, or when food is too close to its expiration to sell, Watson picks it up to distribute it to those in need.
Currently, BOL is taking in lots of milk, which is abundant at this time throughout the country. When the church’s refrigerator is not available, she looks for volunteers to house the milk until it can be distributed. For milk that is close to its expiration, she makes appointments with individuals who need it if it would expire before the official distribution.
“It is nice because groceries are expensive right now,” said Watson. “The community may not know we do emergency assistance. If they are desperate, we can meet them by appointment.”
Right now, they are gearing up for the holidays. They have teamed up with a food bank in Tulsa, which has given them canned sweet potatoes and ground beef for the holidays.
“With everything changing, USDA and COVID regulations, we don’t know if we’ll have fresh produce. We will have canned and dried juices, as well as frozen items and milk,” said Watson.
To Melissa Jumper, Bread of Life chair, running a food pantry is personal.
“The food pantry means a lot to me. Tahlequah is a low-income area. My entire life, I have seen the need for food because I grew up here. I know that food scarcity impacts a family, having been a recipient of that. Now I am at a place in my life where I can help. We are fighting hunger,” she said.
When Jumper started, Bread of Life was ordering food that was cheap and not especially healthy. This did not make sense to her.
“It’s easy for low-income families to buy that kind of food,” she said.
As soon as they started ordering healthy food that could be made into meals, the popularity of the program skyrocketed. Food that is left over after distribution is donated to the Tahlequah Day Center, where it is prepared for the needy.
“It’s just the community helping the community,” said Jumper. “It is our passion to see bellies full, babies fed, and elders not worrying about their next meal.”
You can help
Donors and volunteers can contact Bread of Life on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tahlequahfoodbank. Volunteers should register before arriving at distribution. The next distribution will take place on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at 325 Ward Street.
