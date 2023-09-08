A Tahlequah man is scheduled to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this week after he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on multiple charges, including stealing a bread truck and fleeing authorities in 2018.
Marcus Allen Stopp, 30, received a 10-year suspended sentence in Cherokee County District Court after pleading no contest on July 25, 2018, to possession of a stolen vehicle and endangering others, while eluding or attempting to elude police officers after former conviction of a felony.
The Daily Press previously reported that authorities responded to a prowler report early in the morning on May 10, 2018, around the Park Hill Road and Willis Road area, where Stopp had been seen with two duffel bags that contained several miscellaneous items.
Authorities then saw a bread truck leave the area and tried to perform a traffic stop; however, the suspect increased speed, and a Grand River Dam Authority officer pursued.
After a brief chase on Park Hill Road and surrounding streets, and running vehicles off the road, the truck veered off the roadway, and Stopp allegedly jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. A Grand River Dam Authority officer fired shots at the suspect, hitting him once in the neck. Stopp was treated for the wound and released, then transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Following an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, no charges were filed against the officer who shot at the suspect, as his actions were found to be justified under Oklahoma law.
During his 10-year suspended sentence, Stopp was arrested on Aug. 15, 2018, with another armed robbery suspect after he reportedly stole a firearm and threatened to shoot someone with it. He then used that gun to hit the driver of a vehicle on the back of the head and stole the victim’s vehicle.
While searching the stolen vehicle, authorities found the stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia with drug residue, and 92 pills, which were later identified as 67 paroxetine, four oxycodone, four hydrocodone, eight oxycontin, four alprazolam, four buspirone, and one unidentifiable green pill.
Stopp pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 13, 2018, and was handed a 15-year sentence to run concurrently. The charges were unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, larceny from a person, feloniously pointing firearm, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of stolen vehicle, and endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude police officers.
He was sentenced on Jan. 10, 2019, and has a projected release date of Oct. 27, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.