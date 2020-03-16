To Our Members & Community Partners,
Over the past few weeks, it's become clear that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge with the coronavirus pandemic. Like you, we are deeply concerned and want to do what we can to help keep our community and our members safe and healthy.
On behalf of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors, we wanted to send a personal note to you to let you know how we are responding to the situation.
Personal Health: First and foremost is your safety and the safety of our community. Although no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed amongst our members, we are all aware of reported cased in our state. Following the state of emergency declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt the Chamber has decided to:
• Postpone the upcoming State of the Community which was to be held on March 26, 2020, at NSU. This was a difficult decision, but we feel we have a responsibility to proceed with caution and avoid any possibility of community transmission of COVID-19. We hope your continued support for this important event will continue as we believe after the crisis has passed it will be even more important to come together as a community and be informed. We will continue to monitor the crisis and will inform you of a new date and time as soon as prudently possible.
• Financial Well-being. We are very much aware of the financial burden this pandemic has placed on the business community. We are in constant communication with our county, state, and federal legislators, all of whom have expressed interest and concern for your economic sustainability through the crisis. We will continue to work with the various branches government to establish policies to help our members through any financial hardship that may come your way. We are also paying close attention to policies and financial support for your individual employees. To that end, we need to hear from you. Let us know how you are doing, what your concerns might be, and what support would be most beneficial to you at this point in time. Contact us as admin@tahlequahchamber.com; 918-456-3742.
Sincerely,
Steven Wright, Chairman
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce
