The race for the District 2 U.S. Congress seat – among Republican incumbent Markwayne Mullin, Democrat Danyell Lanier, and Richie Castaldo – started out close with absentee balloting in Cherokee County, after Lanier received 1,309 mail-in votes to Mullin’s 975.
But Mullin then received 1,331 early votes to Lanier’s 962, with fewer than half of the precincts in the district being counted. Castaldo received 69 absentee mail votes and 91 early votes.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Abby Broyles raked in 1,383 absentee mail votes and 1,029 early votes. Meanwhile, incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe received 890 absentee mail votes and 1,267 early votes. Television stations were already predicting a sweep for Inhofe at 8 p.m.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, received 1,898 absentee absentee votes to challenger Bob Ed Culver’s 714. Culver received more votes during early voting, though, pulling in 1,098 to Meredith’s 964.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault had the lead, with 1,679 absentee mail-in votes and 1,425 early votes. Republican Manuel Holland received 655 absentee mail votes and 956 early votes.
Democrat Jack Reavis started election night with a slight lead in the race for District 9 in the Oklahoma Senate, after receiving 882 absentee mail votes and 801 early votes. Meanwhile, incumbent State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, received 538 absentee mail votes and 829 early votes.
For District 3 Senate, Republican Blake Cowboy Stephens received fewer absentee mail votes than Democrat Dyllon Fite, 269-231, but pulled in 302 early votes to Fite’s 152.
