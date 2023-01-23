BREAKING: Ambulance crashes into car; injuries reported

Emergency responders were called to reports of an ambulance v. car crash at the intersection of Highway 82 and North Grand Avenue early Monday evening.
A bystander on scene said a Northeastern Health System ambulance T-boned a Volkswagen car and the emergency vehicle was carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
Traffic was diverted so First Flight could land nearby. The driver of the Volkswagen and the patient in the ambulance were transported to the hospital.
