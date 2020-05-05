Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King has confirmed an inmate tested positive for COIVD-19.
Three officers who had direct contact with the inmate have been quarantined.
King said the jail is being cleaned at this moment.
This story is developing.
HULBERT [mdash] age 49. Surgical Technician. Died Monday, April 27th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. He will be laid to rest at Ballou Cemetery in Locust Grove, OK.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
KANSAS [mdash] Sheila Mahaney, 59, Beautician of Kansas, OK died April 25, 2020. Drive-in Grave side services 2PM Wednesday April 29, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
