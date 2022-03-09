BREAKING FAST: TPS touts good nutrition during National School Breakfast Week

For National School Breakfast week, Tahlequah Public Schools is sharing the types of foods its students are eating in the morning.
Administrators have also given updates on the free breakfast and lunch program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA has extended free breakfast and lunch to all public schools in the U.S. Districts such as TPS have received reimbursement for all breakfast and lunch meals from the federal government during the 2021-2022 academic school year for all students, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
The Nutritional Program at TPS has been informed it needs to make plans to return to charging for food next year.
“But they can change their mind at the last minute if they want to,” said Dana Dobson, TPS Child Nutrition director.
She hopes that even if parents are required to pay for meals that families continue to support Child Nutrition’s breakfast program.
“Eating breakfast is important because food equals brain power. You have to have food to think. They need food to get through the day,” she said.
It is important for schools to change their menus so students don’t get tired of eating the same things over and over. At the same time, it is also crucial to keep certain popular items so students have something to look forward to.
During March, TPS elementary schools have distributed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, oatmeal rounds, Froot Loops, cinnamon rolls, confetti pancakes, pancake sausage bites, breakfast egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos, breakfast pizza, tornado wraps, french toast sticks, and honey-glazed chicken biscuits. Popular sides include string cheese, diced peaches, bananas, orange smiles, applesauce, diced pears, mixed fruit, bananas, and apples.
At Greenwood Elementary School, french toast sticks, cereal, and biscuits and gravy are the most popular items.
“They love cereal, and biscuits and gravy. Those are their favorite things,” said Stephanie Cooper, Greenwood cafeteria secretary. “The cereal contains less sugar and is made from whole grain.”
While Froot Loops and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are not famous for their nutritional value, the cereal the school district distributes from Kellogg’s and General Mills is different from the brands that sit on the shelves of local grocery stores.
“A lot of people don’t know, but the things we serve, you can’t get in a traditional grocery store. We have regulations that we follow. Vendors make food that fits our regulations. They have a lot less sugar in them and more whole grain than their counterparts at the store,” said Dobson.
School districts maintain strict requirements, which forces major brands to adapt their recipes for student consumers. Schools require foods to contain no transfat, and contain less sugar and sodium. Schools are also not allowed to deep-fry their food.
“Schools offer very healthy food, compared to what you get in the grocery store,” said Dobson.
She said cereal and french toast sticks are easily among the most popular breakfast items from throughout the district. Also popular are sausage biscuits, and breakfast pizza, which comes in two varieties: red sauce with sausage and cheese, and gravy sauce with sausage and cheese.
“They also love the parfaits, which come with yogurt, fruit, and granola,” said Dobson.
Noah Barnett is a freshman at Tahlequah High School who doesn’t usually eat breakfast at the school, but he will indulge whenever french toast sticks or cereal is on the menu.
“The french toast sticks are really popular,” he said.
From August to Feb. 28, the school district has served 127,460 breakfasts, and 223,348 lunches, which means 57 percent of students who eat lunch will also come early to school to eat breakfast.
“Our breakfast count has gone up over the last three or four years. It used to be a lot lower. Like I said, kids need to eat breakfast,” said Dobson.
