One person is purportedly in a Tulsa hospital after being shot during an altercation early Friday morning on Fourth Street.
Tahlequah Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5 a.m., and the suspect turned himself in, according to reports.
The suspect dumped the firearm behind the Daily Press office, and TPD secured the scene until Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrived.
According to police, the crime appeared to involve tribal members, so identification on the victim or suspect is not immediately available.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital, and the condition was not disclosed. It's possible the victim has a chest wound.
This story is developing.
