A fuel mishap at Log Store South is creating a headache for drivers Thursday morning.
Several reports to Facebook state that people who purchased fuel at Log Store South are experiencing issues with their vehicles.
Folks who are affected say their vehicles broke down and they are now having to wait on wreckers. Wrecker drivers say they've been backed up with calls all morning and afternoon.
Keith Davis, owner of Davis Oil Inc., acknowledged the mishap on Facebook and assured that he would be taking care of the costs. He said one of the drivers inadvertently put diesel in the 87 E-10 tank and called it a “human error.”
“We are in the process of replacing the mixed fuel now. If you purchased any of the mixed fuel, bring your proof of purchase and any bills associated for repairs,” Davis said.
Krisshell Henson said her husband purchased fuel from the store and drove 10 miles before the vehicle broke down. She said they contacted Davis Oil Inc., but no shop can get them in until next week.
“Shops in Tahlequah are already booked with others as well, I got an appointment for [Oct. 27],” she said.
Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, reminded folks that there was no malice intent to the mishap. He said Davis Oil has been operating in Tahlequah for several decades and the locally owned business is an honest one.
“They are committed to rectifying the situation,” he said.
Get help
Anyone with vehicles that were damaged or affected are advised to call Davis Oil Inc. at 918-456-4132.
