BREAKING GROUND: During Women's History Month, local leaders discuss advances, changes in thought

There have been many “firsts” for women in Tahlequah, and area residents took notice of others who broke the glass ceiling this year.
Women's History Month is in March, and it’s a celebration of their contributions to history, culture and society.
Tahlequah’s first female mayor, Eunice “Sally” Ross, began as a city clerk. She served as the city’s mayor from May 1989 to May 1995 and was reelected to a four-year term in 1995, and chose not to seek reelection. Current Mayor Sue Catron said Ross faced much opposition from the City Council at the time.
“The stories of her being called ‘Silly Sally’ and being dismissed are appalling. It took great strength of will to lead throughout her term,” she said.
Catron is Tahlequah’s second woman mayor, and but for her, gender wasn’t a consideration when she decided to throw her name in the hat.
“I was concerned about city finances and wanted to see a more balanced approach to addressing community needs. I was hoping to support someone else, but when the last day of the filing period arrived and no one else had stepped forward, I realized I might need to run,” said Catron, who has a background in finance.
The mayor has a long list of women she’s admired over the years, and among them are former and current city councilors or elected officials: JoAnn Bradley, Linda Spyres, Diane Weston and Bree Long.
“Each of these individuals has stepped into the public spotlight when it's not comfortable or welcoming to be a member of the Council and they've served their constituents well,” said Catron.
Long, who is currently Ward 1 councilor and the only woman on the panel now, said she loves to see women break the glass ceiling by stepping into male-dominate roles, and create positive examples for the younger generation.
“I hope that someday, in the very near future, there is no such term as 'male-dominated’ roles,” said Long.
Local historian and former educator Beth Harrington, and the late Dr. Isabel Baker are women who come to mind for Long when she thinks about notable locals.
“Both women dedicated much of their lives to educating the youth of our community while also giving freely of their time through community service efforts. Both women were the ‘firsts' to accomplish great things in our community, which is also known as the ‘City of Firsts,’” said Long.
Baker taught in public schools for 20 years and at Morehead State University, Oklahoma State University and Northeastern State University. She served on the OSU Board of Regents, was vice chair of the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, and president of Phi Delta Kappa. Baker was named to the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame and OSU's College of Education Hall of Fame. She was Oklahoma Mother of the Year, Carl Albert Award recipient, NSU's President's Award for Community Service recipient, and an NSU Centurion.
Baker was one of 100 women invited to the White House by President Jimmy Carter to conference on women's issues, and served as a national delegate for Hillary Clinton in 2008. The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce renamed the award for Board Member of the Year to Isabel Baker Outstanding Board Member award.
Wilma Mankiller, the first female deputy chief and chief of the Cherokee Nation, and served from 1985 to 1995. During her 10 years as principal chief, she tripled the tribe’s enrollment, doubled employment, and built new housing and health centers. Mankiller was inducted in the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1993; received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 1998; and in 2009, received an honorary doctorate from NSU and was the university’s first Sequoyah Fellow. She was an activist and co-authored several books, including “Mankiller: A Chief and Her People,” and “Every Day is a Good Day: Reflections of Contemporary Indigenous Women.”
A woman who made history this last year for being the first of her gender to be appointed to the Tahlequah Fire Department is Angie Retzloff. She said she didn’t think about the magnitude of becoming part of a small number of women in the position. But Fire Chief Casey Baker said he believed Retzloff was inspiration for everyone.
Catron said younger generations have to be able to imagine themselves in roles before they aspire to fill them.
“I believe having women in male-dominate roles not only paves the way for girls, but it also helps our young men recognize and accept women as co-workers and leaders in their lives as well,” she said.
