Donn Baker, considered one of the best criminal defense attorneys in Northeastern Oklahoma, died early this morning of COVID-19. Baker was long-time Tahlequah city judge. His parents, the late Tim and Isabel Baker, were professors, and Isabel was a dynamic force in Democratic Party politics. Donn's older brother, Tim, is also a respected attorney, and his younger brother, Bill John, served as chief of the Cherokee Nation. We are working on a story about him and will have more details this afternoon.
