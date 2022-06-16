The Tahlequah Police Department and City Hall were placed on lock down after threats were made.
Police Chief Nate King said dispatch was contacted by Cherokee Nation Marshal Service in regard to a man who said he was going to “shoot up” the PD Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve talked to him on the phone. He said he never made that threat and that he called them and said he was going to 'get' us, [meaning] that he was going to sue us, basically,” said King.
King said the officer the man was complaining about doesn’t work for TPD.
“We have located him and officers have talked to him, and the PD and City Hall are no longer on lockdown,” said King.
