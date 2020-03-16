All libraries in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System have cancelled their programs for the month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are watching the situation with COVID-19 closely and are implementing extra surface cleaning, as well as removal of items that hold on to germs,” the district library Facebook pages state.
According to Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager, groups are still welcome to use the meeting rooms at that site. To reserve a room or for additional information, call 918-456-2581.
The meeting rooms at the Hulbert Community Library will be closed, and not available to the public. Throughout the library, patrons can find hand sanitizer to use if they feel the need.
Pam Davis, assistant manager in Hulbert, said that library is open normal hours for the time being, but employees may consider offering curbside drop-off and pick-up.
“Normally on Mondays, the book drop is full. Today, there was nothing,” said Pam Davis, assistant manager, Hulbert Community Library. “People are doing their own safety measures and we’re taking precautions.”
Hulbert library staff have closed the coffee bar, and washed, sanitized, and put away all toys and games.
"We're planning it day-by-day, hour-by-hour," said Davis.
Visit https://eols.org/download-and-stream/ to access the library district’s digital resources, such as movies, books, comics, music, and magazines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.