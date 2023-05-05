The nation's top court on Friday ordered a stay in the May 18 execution of Richard Glossip.
U.S. Supreme Court judges issued the stay "pending the disposition" of two motions Glossip's attorneys filed with the court.
"Should both petitions for writs of certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically," the order states.
Glossip is scheduled to be executed May 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. He was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill Van Treese.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
