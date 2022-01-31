The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of all three individuals whose bodies were discovered in shallow graves at Eldon Hill over the weekend.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Robert Lewis has confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 42, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, Cherokee County.
Officials said the suspect is not the noted Cherokee artist of the same name.
Sheriff Mark Counts, of Sharp County, contacted Chennault Friday, Jan. 28, and advised Lamb’s brother had found her body buried on Lewis’ property.
Lewis was arrested at Cherokee Nation Casino in Tahlequah Friday evening, and admitted to killing all three people in what officials believe to be a drug deal gone bad. However, Lewis wouldn’t tell investigators why he killed them.
The initial autopsy reports show Lamb died of a fractured skull, Shackelford was killed by a cut to his throat, and Tippey was strangled.
Chennault said they believe Lamb and Shackelford were killed Jan. 16, and Tippey was killed sometime after Jan. 19.
Investigators with District 27 District Attorney's Office assisted the sheriff’s office, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene. The anthropologist from the Medical Examiner’s Office was also on hand.
Lewis was booked on three counts of first-degree murder at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Chennault will hold a press conference, Monday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. regarding the investigation.
