Tahlequah Police officers were called to KI BOIS Area Transit System on Friday morning after threats were made, for the second time in two days.
Police Chief Nate King said the business received a call from someone who threatened to “shoot up the place.”
“Officers are on scene now trying to track down the person responsible,” said King.
The Daily Press was on scene as additional officers arrived. KATS will remain on lockdown and employees have asked officers to escort them to their vehicles.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.