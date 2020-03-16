Officials from the Cherokee County Health Department addressed the facts and fiction of COVID-19 during the Cherokee County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning, March 16.
Kristye Adams, CCHD coordinating nurse, confirmed two people in Cherokee County were tested for the virus, but those results were negative.
“There are currently eight positives over six counties in Oklahoma. There were three in Tulsa County, Kay County has one, Oklahoma County has one, Payne County has one, Jackson County has one, and Cleveland County has one,” Adams said. “I monitored two individuals in Cherokee County and neither of them ever developed symptoms, and they have both been removed from quarantine at this time.”
As of Monday morning, Adams said she heard from Keys School District officials, who are considerating closing schools.
“I had a call from Keys School the other day, and I didn’t have any information at the time, but they have considerations for school closures,” said Adams.
Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said state and federal officials are advising communities not have gatherings of up to 50 people.
“I’m getting reports every day from the state and State Health [Department] as well,” Underwood said. “As emergency management director, what I need is local health [care] to be in contact with us and vise versa. If I hear anything, I’m going to share, and if you guys hear anything, you need to share with me.”
The EM director said if this virus takes a toll on a large number of people, both Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital are going to be overwhelmed.
“All of the nursing centers have gone on lockdown, and that’s not to say that folks can’t come in and see their loved ones, but they have to go through those checkpoints," Underwood said.
Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the health department, their primary care physicians, or the emergency room without calling first.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers are still responding to each and every call received.
“If there are calls that haven't been addressed, I’d like to know so I can deal with it,” said King. “I have given officers the option to take reports via telephone when there is no on-scene investigation required.”
Adams said the health department wants families to have a household plan in place and have at least two weeks' worth of medications stocked up.
“Just have some plans in place, OK? We do expect it get worse before it gets better,” said Adams.
Adams said the county health departments are supposed to begin testing for the virus soon.
“There is a certain criteria allowing us to test. I have no further information on that at this time,” Adams said.
More information on what protocols officers and deputies are taking in regard to pulling people over will be released later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.