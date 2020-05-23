The Grand River Dam Authority Police responded to a water rescue on the river Saturday morning on the Illinois River, but there were apparently no serious injuries.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, GRDA Police were summoned after a raft turned over on the Illinois River.
Residents along State Highway 10 reported a number of sirens were heard around noon, and a low-flying airplane was also seen circling. The plane likely was unrelated to the raft incident.
A guest at a resort also notified the Daily Press that she heard several people screaming for help.
Justin Alberty, GRDA vice president of corporation communications, said he had no additional information at this time.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.