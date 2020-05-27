BREAKOUT CROWDS: Illinois River float operators enjoy high traffic for holiday weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't keep a large number of people away from the Illinois River on what is a popular weekend every year.
River aficionados were out in full force on Memorial Day weekend, and for some outfitters, it was a record-breaking period.
Arrowhead Resort owner David Spears said he had his best turnout for any Saturday in years. It was the first weekend Arrowhead has been open to the public.
"This was the first of the three major holidays, and we looked back on some numbers, and this was about the best Saturday we've had in the last eight to 10 years," Spears said on Wednesday, May 27. "Guests are wanting to get out. I think if you look at the river level, you look at the fact that you had sunshine - even though it wasn't forecasted on Saturday and Sunday, you had great weather."
Spears sensed his guests wanted to go on some type of trip and just get into some recreation.
"We opened on Friday and then Saturday," Spears said. "There are some other places that have been open a little bit longer. We've had some drop-off spots, some beaches that we couldn't even drive on, so that hindered us also."
It was a normal Memorial Day weekend for Diamondhead Resort, maybe even better than normal.
"It rained on Friday morning, which left it kind of muddy, but people didn't mind the mud and just wanted to get out," Diamondhead owner Barbara Kelley said. "So, we had a lot of people on our campgrounds. It was maybe a little bit more than normal, or at least what we usually have. Saturday was a really good day. We had a lot of campers."
Diamondhead faced some limitations, however.
It couldn't put kayaks or children on the water.
"The river had come up a little bit, so when it's at a certain point, no kids can go at all," Kelley said.
Diamondhead, which opened back up for business on May 15, also had live music on both Friday and Saturday nights.
"We've done good since we opened back up. We're pleased with the outcome," Kelley said.
Riverbend Floats also had a bigger turnout than normal for Memorial Day weekend.
"It was fantastic. We had a wonderful crowd for Saturday," said Riverbend Manager Robbie Frank. "It was bigger than we normally have. I think everybody was ready to get out on the river and got tired of being cooped up."
Riverbend has been operating since March. It was accepting prepaid reservations only, to limit large groups of customers.
Frank was surprised he didn't see anybody wearing masks.
"I was really surprised that of all my people that came through; I don't think I saw a single mask on a customer," he said. "We did our best to distance them, but everyone was very pleasant and cooperative. We had a great, great group of customers this weekend."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.