Breast cancer awareness starts with self-exams

Female breast cancer was the No. 1 cancer by rate of new cases in Oklahoma, according to 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Breast cancer occurs when malignant cells form in the tissues, and one in eight women will be diagnosed in her lifetime. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women are urged to get exams.
Daniel Hannon, Northeastern Health System director of radiology, said early detection is key to fighting breast cancer. He and other experts recommend all women and men do monthly breast self-examinations and annual clinical exams.
"The American College of Radiology recommends routine screening mammograms for women starting at age 40 unless they have a family history of breast cancer," said Hannon.
A mammography is an X-ray image of the breast tissue. These exams have become essential in the early detection of cancer, and modern technology allows for more accurate diagnosis of abnormalities.
NHS offers 2D and 3D screening mammograms; 2D and 3D diagnostic mammograms; breast ultrasound; and ultrasound guided breast biopsies.
Diagnostic mammograms are conducted after a screening yields abnormal results. A physician may also order a diagnostic mammogram if any of these signs of breast cancer are found: changes in the size or shape of the breast; a lump; thickening of breast skin; pain; or nipple discharge.
At NHS, mammograms are performed in the Diagnostic Imaging Center by a technologist with special training in breast X-rays. The screening exam time is about 15 minutes, while a diagnostic exam could take longer. The patient is asked to wear a two-piece outfit, as she will remove her clothing from the waist up, and be given a gown to wear during the mammogram. Patients are asked to not wear metal below the waist, and to avoid wearing lotions, powders, perfumes, or colognes.
During the exam, the technologist will position the breast in the X-ray device, and it will be moderately compressed to ensure high-quality images. For some, this may be slightly uncomfortable. The technologist will take two to three X-rays of each breast for a screening exam, and more are taken during a diagnostic one.
According to the CDC, breast cancer is treated in several ways, and treatment methods depend on the kind of breast cancer and how far it has spread. People with breast cancer often get more than one kind of treatment, and these can include surgery, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and radiation therapy.
NHS is also home to the Northeast Oklahoma Cancer Center. The center's team includes registered radiation therapists, medical dosimetrist, and board-certified medical physicists. The group often works with other cancer centers, such as MD Anderson and OU Stephenson Cancer Center, and medical centers in Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas.
Genetic risk factors for breast cancer that cannot be changed include gender, age, race, and personal health history. If certain genes have mutations, this can also increase the risk. People who have a family history of breast cancer may consider taking a genetic test. Other unchangeable things that can increase a person's risk for breast cancer include early menstruation before age 12; late menopause after age 55; having a first child at an older age; never having given birth; and having dense breast tissue.
Avoidable lifestyle and environmental risk factors can include lack of physical activity; poor diet; being obese or overweight; alcohol consumption; radiation therapy to the chest; and taking combined hormone replacement therapy.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 60-70 percent of breast cancer patients have no connection to these risk factors, and other people with risk factors will never develop cancer.
Get help
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, Chronic Disease Service, provides the Take Charge Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program through a grant from the CDC. Qualified women may be eligible for clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap tests, and follow-up referrals. Applicants must be Oklahoma women between ages 50 and 65 who meet income guidelines and who do not have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid to cover screenings; who have an unmet insurance deductible of $150 or higher; or who are eligible for Medicare and are not currently enrolled. Some women under 50 may qualify. Call 888-669-5934 or visit www.ok.gov/health/Health_Promotion/Take_Charge,_Oklahomas_Breast_&_Cervical_Cancer_Early_Detection_Program for the eligibility form.
