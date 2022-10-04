BREAST HEALTH: Medical professionals discuss mammograms, preventative care

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local medical professionals are talking about breast health, care, and screenings.
According to the 2021 Oklahoma Breast and Cervical Cancer Annual Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma has a lower breast cancer incidence rate than the United States as a whole. Per 100,000 females, the rate in 2017 was 143.7 for Oklahoma versus 153.7 for the country. In Cherokee County, this rate was in the range of 125.9 to 140.9.
Breast cancer can occur in both males and females and OSDH states it is the most common cancer among females.
Regarding breast health, Deanna Wright — Women's Health APRN-CNP at Northeastern Health System — said there are certain things people should watch out for.
“Watch for swelling, redness or inflammation, changes in the nipple, nipple discharge, pain in the breast, itchy or irritated breast, changes in color, peeling or flaky skin of the breast,” said Wright. “People should be aware of the breast and changes, have regular annual physicals with her healthcare provider and seek prompt medical care for changes noted.”
In terms of preventative care, Wright had several recommendations.
“Stay physically active, avoid or limit alcohol, limit or avoid red and processed meats, maintain a healthy weight and avoid weight gain, adopt a healthy eating pattern, avoiding sugary drinks and heavily processed foods, and do not smoke,” she said.
Mammograms are used to look for early signs of breast cancer. But when should a person start receiving them?
“Mammograms starting at age 40 for general population and 10 years prior to a first-degree relative with breast cancer,” said Wright. “For example, for a mother with breast cancer diagnosed at age 45, the daughter should start having yearly mammography at age 35.”
NHS Director of Imaging Services Daniel Hannon explained how a mammogram works.
“Mammograms are done with a machine designed to look only at breast tissue,” said Hannon. “The machine takes x-rays at lower doses than the x-rays done to look at other parts of the body, like the lungs or bones. “
Hannon said the mammogram machine has two plates that compress or flatten the breast to spread the tissue apart.
“This gives a better quality picture and allows less radiation to be used,” he said. “Screening mammograms only take about 10-15 minutes on average to complete.”
What's next
The next part in this series on breast health will focus on what typically happens after a mammogram.
