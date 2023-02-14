Brecheen brings town hall back to Tahequah, talks immigration

Local residents on Monday, Feb. 13, joined in a town hall meeting at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Monday, Feb. 13, with District 2 Congressman Josh Brecheen.
Brecheen, a Republican, held a series of meetings in various municipalities to address and discuss the current issues at hand with his constituents. This was his first official stop in Tahlequah since he was elected.
He said members of Congress stopped having town hall meetings, because those had turned divisive nationally.
“What I want to tell you is, I don’t want to be a person for self-protection who doesn’t do these. Here’s what I would say: ‘Let's prove them wrong in Oklahoma.' Let's be a state that can have civil discourse where you can disagree with me, which I welcome,” he said.
His first question pertained to the 15 rounds of voting and concessions on Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
“You were watching it on TV; I had spent months in prayer because when someone campaigns on something, we have an expectation that someone campaigns a certain way, what are they going to do? They’re going to do something different,” Brecheen said.
He said his commitment was to run to reform Congress and “not kick the can down the road on spending.”
“I knew the history of those who had been in leadership and Republican parties and their voting records on omnibus bills. Folks, we have doubled our national indebtedness in the past 11 years. It’s under both Democrats and Republicans doing the same thing. It’s about panhandling politics,” he said.
He said he is just as tough on Republicans as he is Democrats, an attitude he learned from former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.
“I expect more from Republicans, because Republicans have a fiscal restraint and I expect them to live up to it. So I’m going to be tough on them because I’m a person of principle; I’m a conservative,” Brecheen said.
An attendee asked the congressman the status on conventions of states, as he’s becoming pessimistic over the typical election process and term limits. Brecheen sourced “Article V Convention,” which authorizes states to apply for a convention to purpose amendments.
“Do I think term limits has a way of being accomplishing getting the careerist mentality out of Washington, D.C.? I do. I ultimately think convention of states is the pressure that has to be built,” he said.
Brecheen was asked about the budget and funds spent on undocumented immigrants. He serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Budget Committee.
“The billions we’re spending on the border, I’m going to the board either next week or the week after, and the shipment of catch-and-release, which is such a fallacy of policy. It was never supposed to be if you’re seeking asylum. We went from 10-15 years ago to a million over a short time frame of seeking asylum, and we have tripled that almost 75 percent, from my understanding,” he said.
He said one of the chiefs at the border said 75 percent of everyone trying to cross are “coached” by cartels on how to answer if they’re afraid being deported.
“That’s led to the policy of catch-and-release in the interior. It’s not just the placement and moving them around, but it’s the emergency services, education of children, hospital emergency room services. I don’t ever want to be perceived as too partisan, but I think there’s truth in the fact that the ideology that we’re up against – Republican v. Democrat – I do believe the Democrats see them as a voting block,” Brecheen said.
Ellix Jimmeye said he didn’t understand how elected officials could put undocumented immigrants before their own constituents.
“I want to help anybody, but do it the right way. My family came across, they spent money and time, and they had to wait there until they were vetted. We don’t need anyone criminals; we got enough already, but why can’t [elected officials] spend money on our homeless?” Jimmeye said.
Brecheen said there is no border anymore and there’s an open policy from President Joe Biden’s administration due to a “political reason.”
“The prior administration listened to our border protection agents. They just listened and implemented what they told them. That’s what we’re going to have to do,” he said.
Another attendee asked Brecheen what his stance was on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the VA pension and other benefits. Brecheen told the woman that Biden is "weaponizing" Social Security and Medicare as a “human shield” because he doesn’t want to talk about spending cuts.
The woman asked the congressman again what his position was on the matter and interrupted him several times as he tried to answer her.
“When Republicans are sounded and we’re saying, ‘No,’ nobody is talking about cutting Medicare and Social Security in this debt ceiling fund,” he said. “The cuts that are coming to Medicare and Social Security are coming, if we do nothing.”
