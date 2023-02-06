Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings in Bartlesville, Claremore, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pryor, and Tahlequah on Monday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Feb. 20.
Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
The Tahlequah meeting will take place Feb. 13 at the Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave. from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The town hall meeting in Muskogee will be held at the Conference Room in the Martin Luther King Center at 300 W. Martin Luther King St. from 6-7 p.m.
